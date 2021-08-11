1 in 5 parents won’t get eligible kids vaccinated, poll says

(CNN) – A new poll finds a fifth of American parents with children eligible for COVID-19 vaccines say they definitely won’t vaccinate them.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation poll, another 23% of parents say they may get their kids vaccinated later, but not now.

Other concerns:

88% of parents of unvaccinated kids say not enough is known about the shot’s long-term effects

79% are worried about immediate side effects

73% are concerned it could impact the fertility of their children

Lots to dig into in our new survey of parents on #COVID19vaccines. About half of parents of kids eligible to be vaccinated for COVID-19 say their teen has already gotten the shot or will do so right away 1/https://t.co/kzscU3J76I pic.twitter.com/llmcntyuc5 — Liz Hamel (@lizhamel) August 11, 2021

The poll also found there’s a close correlation between the vaccination status of parents and their attitudes on vaccinating their children.

Some 60% of vaccinated parents say their kids are also vaccinated, while just 4% of unvaccinated parents got the shot for their kids.

Overall, 41% of parents with children who are eligible for the vaccine have gotten it for them.

That’s up from 34 percent in June.

