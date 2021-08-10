West Texas Weather Forecast 8/10

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Happy Tuesday, today is the first official start of the cooldown! Temperatures will be a couple of degrees cooler than Monday but will remain hot across the region. A little bit of a breeze will be expected with winds out from the south, gusting up to 25 mph.

Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are expected to stretch from the Big Bend area to southeastern New Mexico, though the Permian Basin is expected to stay on the dry side, an isolated shower is still possible.

More thunderstorm activity is expected across the region as we head into the next weekend. Temperatures by Sunday should be in the upper 80s!

