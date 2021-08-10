Advertisement

West Texas Weather Forecast 8/10

By Lauren Bostwick
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Happy Tuesday, today is the first official start of the cooldown! Temperatures will be a couple of degrees cooler than Monday but will remain hot across the region. A little bit of a breeze will be expected with winds out from the south, gusting up to 25 mph.

Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are expected to stretch from the Big Bend area to southeastern New Mexico, though the Permian Basin is expected to stay on the dry side, an isolated shower is still possible.

More thunderstorm activity is expected across the region as we head into the next weekend. Temperatures by Sunday should be in the upper 80s!

