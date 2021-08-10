West Texas poker community remembers Clyde Hinton

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A deadly crash on Sunday morning in Midland claimed the life of an Odessa man.

Clyde Hinton was held in high regard among the poker community in and outside of West Texas.

After his death, people from all over shared their condolences to the Hinton family.

His involvement in the poker world, including once owning Kojack’s Poker Club in Midland, connected him with a lot of people.

“I had people from Lubbock, Austin, Las Vegas, Atlantic City...professional poker players that had nothing but respect for Clyde knew that we knew each other and asked me if I knew that he had passed,” said Rob Jenkins, professional poker player and founder of the Celebrity Card Club.

Jenkins and Hinton both opened poker clubs around the same time - Jenkins in Odessa, and Hinton in Midland.

Although the two were competitors, Jenkins says Hinton would always support his club during events.

“He was an awesome player. I don’t know anyone in the poker community that didn’t have anything but respect for him. Always a class act,” said Jenkins.

Kojack’s was closed on Sunday following Hinton’s accident. The club shared a tribute to Hinton saying he considered every member of the club part of his family.

“Players, members, employees and his competitors alike all had nothing but respect for him. I know he will be missed,” Jenkins said.

On Facebook, the club says it will continue with the events it has planned, and those events will now be held in honor of Hinton.

To each member of the KoJack's family: You all were beyond friends to Clyde Hinton, you were all his family. He made... Posted by KoJack's Poker Club on Sunday, August 8, 2021

