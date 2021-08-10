Advertisement

UTPB begins football practice

UTPB went a perfect 5-0 playing in the spring, and wants to prove that season was not a fluke.
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UTPB began football practice on Monday, as the Falcons return to a regular fall schedule. UTPB went a perfect 5-0 playing in the spring, and wants to prove that season was not a fluke.

Watch the video above to see practice and hear from Coach Justin Carrigan and the Falcons.

