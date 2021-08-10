Advertisement

PIGSKIN PREVIEW: Crane Golden Cranes

By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRANE, Texas (KOSA) - Crane is one of the most consistent winners in West Texas, but the Golden Cranes always seem to be eliminated in the second round of the state playoffs. Led by quarterback and safety Jaxon Willis, this year’s Crane team is looking to make it over that playoff hump.

Watch the video above to see Crane in action, and hear from Willis and his teammates.

