Odessa Hispanic Chamber of Commerce terminates CEO Paul Garza

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is cutting ties with its acting CEO.

The Chamber announced Tuesday that it had terminated Paul Garza from the position.

According to a release, the decision came after an audit found discrepancies in the Chamber’s operations account.

“Paul Garza and the board were notified and after discussion and investigation into the issue, the OHCC board of directors made the decision to terminate his employment. The Board of the OHCC regrets this unfortunate circumstance,” stated the Chamber in a release.

Garza was hired to the position back in January. Weeks later, the Chamber shared a release on comments made about Garza regarding “a dismissed accusation from another non-profit organization.” The full release can be viewed below.

The Odessa Accountability Project made a Facebook post commenting on our newly hired Chief Executive Officer. Upon investigation we were informed the past misconduct was for unpaid traffic violations and a dismissed accusation from another non-profit organization (documentation has been provided). Mr. Garza is extremely talented and the OHCC board of directors (Odessa Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (odessahcc.org) stands behind him and his leadership.

During the last 2-years Mr. Garza has served on the board of directors at the chamber and donated his time and efforts to keeping the organization viable. He has shown nothing but professionalism and support for our Hispanic owned business community. He has developed programs and events coordinated with the SBDC, Payroll protection Program Education and resources for small to large business owners like our next event “How to write a business plan”.

Here is a link to our member directory. ( Odessa Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (odessahcc.org) created by Mr. Garza.

A dismissed accusation and traffic tickets does not define the talent Mr. Garza brings to the organization. The chamber has some great events coming up organized and developed by Mr. Garza and look forward to showcasing in the coming months

