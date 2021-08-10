KOSA broadcast signal down due to transmitter issue

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - KOSA is currently experiencing issues with its broadcast signal due to a transmitter issue.

The transmitter issue is affecting West Texans who watch the news through DISH, DirectTV and antenna. Work is underway to resolve the issue.

We are still sharing our news broadcasts through cable and online. CBS7 is on 7.7, and The CW is on 7.8.

You can watch our newscasts digitally through our Livestream and through Paramount Plus.

You can also watch it through the CBS7 News app.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.