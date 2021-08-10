Jessica Campbell named Andrews High School Volleyball Head Coach

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - Jessica Campbell has been named the Andrews High School head volleyball coach. She comes to AHS after spending four years leading the Bracket High School volleyball squad.

“I am super excited to be joining such an amazing school district here in Andrews,” Campbell said. “I look forward to working with great people and an amazing school district.”

During her stint at Bracket High School, Campbell led the volleyball team to the playoffs each year including a regional semi-finalist season in 2018.

Prior to Bracketville, Campbell had stops in Uvalde, Fort Stockton and Marfa. Campbell served as head volleyball coach in Uvalde while also teaching and serving as the girls athletic coordinator.

“Coach Campbell has had a very successful career as a high school volleyball coach,” Athletic Director Ralph Mason said. “She is from our area and had a strong desire to return to the Permian basin area. We are very happy to have her join our team.”

From 2002-2010, She was a member of the volleyball coaching staff in Fort Stockton.

“I have high expectations for the volleyball program and cannot wait to get started,” Campbell said.

Campbell is a 2000 graduate of Texas A&M University. She has three children; Joe, Mason & Allie.

