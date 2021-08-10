Honoring Danny Ireton

STANTON, Texas (KOSA) - As the sun begins its lazy descent in the West Texas sky, they file onto the football field at Stanton High School.

Not by twos or by tens, but by hundreds.

They’re not here for a football game or a trade show, but to remember the life of Danny Ireton.

“Danny was bigger than life,” friend Deacon Thomas Flores said. “I think as Christians, we’re called to evangelize by our actions and not by our words, and that’s what Danny personified in this community.”

A local business owner and volunteer firefighter, Danny died last week when the firetruck he was driving collided with a tractor-trailer.

He had his hands in nearly every aspect of Stanton. From the fire department to the school board to youth football, if it happened in Stanton, Danny was involved.

“He loved this community,” friend and SHS Vice Principal Julie Snellgrove said. “He’d been part of this community for years. He would tell us to serve others and volunteer.”

And that’s why an entire town went out of its way to be here on a school night, walking or running one mile around the track to honor their fallen hero.

Because they know Danny would drop everything for them.

“My daughter locked her keys in the car a little over a week ago, two weeks ago,” Flores said. “He came over as soon as he could and unlocked the door, no questions asked. Just got up from what he was doing to go do that. That’s the kind of person he was.”

Texan and MLB Hall-of-Famer Ernie Banks once said the measure of a man is in the lives he’s touched. If that’s true, there’s not a device in the world that can measure Danny Ireton’s impact.

“He was just a servant with a servant’s heart,” Snellgrove said.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.