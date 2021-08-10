Advertisement

Goodwill ‘Round-Up’ program helping fund services at their career center

By Eduardo Huijon Jr.
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -One local nonprofit is helping people in the Permian Basin find jobs thanks to the donations made by its clients.

Goodwill’s ‘Round-Up’ program gives its customers the chance to donate their extra change that goes back to help fund services at their career center.

Some of the free services provided at the center are one-on-one career counseling, resume writing, and job searching assistance.

Jodie Burdette, the career specialist at the Goodwill West Texas in Odessa says that they are willing to help anyone facing barriers.

“Whenever we can help someone get a job. We really impact their family too because you have to think about it whenever there’s not enough income coming in or there’s that barrier that causes that person to feel that they’re not able to support their family. It can really cause a lot of problems and I think that we are able to help people here in the community”, says Burdette.

Burdette says that they have partnered with 65 companies to help individuals find jobs in various fields across West Texas.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the accident happened when one car crossed into oncoming traffic.
One person dead, two others injured in Midland car crash
Delicias Bakery Shop Cafe
Former Odessa College culinary student opens up his first business
(Source: Pecos Barstow Toyah ISD/ Facebook)
Eagle Stadium at Pecos’s Rotary Field deemed not structurally safe for fans
Alec Del Bosque
Odessa mother searches for answers on late son’s birthday
Pride Center West Texas
Basin Pride takes over West Texas

Latest News

UTPB football
UTPB begins football practice
Crane Golden Cranes football
PIGSKIN PREVIEW: Crane Golden Cranes
Midland Medical Lodge administering COVID-19 booster without FDA approval
Midland Medical Lodge administering COVID-19 booster without FDA approval
MIDLAND MEDICAL LODGE GIVES COVID BOOSTER SHOTS
MIDLAND MEDICAL LODGE GIVES COVID BOOSTER SHOTS