Goodwill ‘Round-Up’ program helping fund services at their career center

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -One local nonprofit is helping people in the Permian Basin find jobs thanks to the donations made by its clients.

Goodwill’s ‘Round-Up’ program gives its customers the chance to donate their extra change that goes back to help fund services at their career center.

Some of the free services provided at the center are one-on-one career counseling, resume writing, and job searching assistance.

Jodie Burdette, the career specialist at the Goodwill West Texas in Odessa says that they are willing to help anyone facing barriers.

“Whenever we can help someone get a job. We really impact their family too because you have to think about it whenever there’s not enough income coming in or there’s that barrier that causes that person to feel that they’re not able to support their family. It can really cause a lot of problems and I think that we are able to help people here in the community”, says Burdette.

Burdette says that they have partnered with 65 companies to help individuals find jobs in various fields across West Texas.

