Advertisement

Domino’s announces $50 million free food giveaway

This Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, photo shows a Domino's Pizza sign at a location in Hialeah, Fla.
This Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, photo shows a Domino's Pizza sign at a location in Hialeah, Fla.(AP/Alan Diaz)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Domino’s said it is giving away $50 million worth of free food to customers that place a delivery order online or through their app until Nov. 21.

The pizza chain announced the “Surprise Frees” promotion Monday in an effort to take on apps like UberEats and DoorDash.

“Unlike many third-party food delivery apps, Domino’s provides customers with one straightforward delivery fee, because we know that’s what customers want and deserve,” said Russell Weiner, chief operations officer and president of Domino’s, in a news release.

The free menu items that lucky customers can receive include hand-tossed pizzas, boneless chicken, handmade pan pizzas, stuffed cheesy bread, crunchy thin crust pizzas and chocolate lava crunch cakes.

Domino’s said it will notify each customer who is randomly selected through their order confirmation, and the store will put a blue “Surprise Frees” sticker on the item.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the accident happened when one car crossed into oncoming traffic.
One person dead, two others injured in Midland car crash
(Source: Pecos Barstow Toyah ISD/ Facebook)
Eagle Stadium at Pecos’s Rotary Field deemed not structurally safe for fans
Midland Medical Lodge administering COVID-19 booster without FDA approval
Midland Medical Lodge administering COVID-19 booster without FDA approval
Delicias Bakery Shop Cafe
Former Odessa College culinary student opens up his first business
Midland RockHounds shortstop, Nick Allen, won a silver medal with Team USA baseball on Friday...
RockHound wins silver medal at Olympics

Latest News

Former card club owner dies in crash
West Texas poker community remembers Clyde Hinton
Known for their fireballs, NASA says the Perseids are “one of the most plentiful showers,”...
Look up! Perseid meteor shower to peak this week, expected to be easily visible
Democrats release $3.5 trillion budget resolution as Senate nears infrastructure vote.
Senate debates Dems’ $3.5T budget, GOP launches attacks
President Joe Biden speaks about the bipartisan infrastructure bill from the East Room of the...
Biden makes remarks on infrastructure bill’s passing in the Senate
Former card club owner dies in crash
Former card club owner dies in crash