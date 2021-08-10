Advertisement

Coroner: Grandfather set fire that killed self, son, 2 kids

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEELTON, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a grandfather set fire to a Pennsylvania apartment above a convenience store last week, killing himself as well as his son and two grandchildren.

Dauphin County Coroner Graham Hetrick told reporters that 67-year-old Jafar Afshar used accelerants inside the Steelton home and set it afire, killing himself, his 36-year-old son Saeed Afshar and two grandchildren, an 8-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl.

The older man’s death was ruled a suicide and the other three were ruled homicides.

All four died of thermal burns and smoke inhalation.

Hetrick says the homicide victims appear to have been sleeping and were likely overcome by fumes before their deaths.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the accident happened when one car crossed into oncoming traffic.
One person dead, two others injured in Midland car crash
(Source: Pecos Barstow Toyah ISD/ Facebook)
Eagle Stadium at Pecos’s Rotary Field deemed not structurally safe for fans
Midland Medical Lodge administering COVID-19 booster without FDA approval
Midland Medical Lodge administering COVID-19 booster without FDA approval
Delicias Bakery Shop Cafe
Former Odessa College culinary student opens up his first business
Midland RockHounds shortstop, Nick Allen, won a silver medal with Team USA baseball on Friday...
RockHound wins silver medal at Olympics

Latest News

Collision Division: Federal transportation safety agency has yet to address gender disparity
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigning over sexual harassment
Kathy Hochul will become New York's first female governor once Cuomo's resignation is effective...
Kathy Hochul to be 1st female NY governor after Cuomo leaves
Sen. Lisa Murkowski discusses support for infrastructure bill.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) reacts to infrastructure vote
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y. walks off the Senate floor and pumps his fists as...
LIVE: Biden makes remarks on infrastructure bill’s passing in the Senate