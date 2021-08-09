Advertisement

One person dead, two others injured in Midland car crash

Police say the accident happened when one car crossed into oncoming traffic.
Police say the accident happened when one car crossed into oncoming traffic.
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Police say one person is dead and two others injured in a car accident Sunday morning.

Police received a call about the wreck near 4500 Andrews Hwy just before noon.

An investigation revealed 68-year-old Clyde Hinton was eastbound in his 2006 Corvette when he crossed into oncoming traffic, striking a Ford F-250 head-on. Hinton was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the F-250 and a juvenile passenger were transported to Midland Memorial Hospital by Midland Fire Department EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation. We will update this stormy as more information becomes available.

