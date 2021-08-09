One person dead, two others injured in Midland car crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Police say one person is dead and two others injured in a car accident Sunday morning.

Police received a call about the wreck near 4500 Andrews Hwy just before noon.

An investigation revealed 68-year-old Clyde Hinton was eastbound in his 2006 Corvette when he crossed into oncoming traffic, striking a Ford F-250 head-on. Hinton was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the F-250 and a juvenile passenger were transported to Midland Memorial Hospital by Midland Fire Department EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation. We will update this stormy as more information becomes available.

