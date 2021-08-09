Advertisement

Judge: Norwegian cruises can require proof of vaccination

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 2:25 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) - A federal judge on Sunday night granted Norwegian Cruise Line’s request to temporarily block a Florida law banning cruise companies from asking passengers for proof of coronavirus vaccination before they board a ship.

A U.S. district judge granted the preliminary injunction in a lawsuit challenging the state’s “vaccine passport” ban, which was signed into law in May by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The state’s attorney has said the law’s aim is to prevent discrimination against passengers who don’t get vaccinated.

Norwegian says vaccine proof is needed to safely resume its cruises.

A Norwegian cruise is set to depart from Miami on Aug. 15. It will be the company’s first voyage from Florida since the pandemic halted its operations.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alec Del Bosque
Odessa mother searches for answers on late son’s birthday
Delicias Bakery Shop Cafe
Former Odessa College culinary student opens up his first business
Odessa Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Odessa boy hurt in drive-by shooting, police investigating
ECISD police investigating after man exposed himself in virtual teacher meeting
Lynn Keene (left) was found dead in her basement, encased in concrete. Officers were searching...
Missing elderly woman found encased in concrete at home

Latest News

Travis Campbell, a 43-year-old father of seven from Virginia, has been documenting his struggle...
Father battling COVID-19 asks teen son to give daughter away amid fear of death
As he continues battling the virus, the father of seven has been encouraging anyone who hasn’t...
Daughter proud of father for sharing COVID struggles, urging vaccination
Midland RockHounds shortstop, Nick Allen, won a silver medal with Team USA baseball on Friday...
RockHound wins silver medal at Olympics
FILE - Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa listens as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks...
Melissa DeRosa, top aide to Gov. Cuomo, resigns amid sexual harassment furor