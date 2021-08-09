Catholic church in Andrews throws a ‘Back-to-School bash’ for youth

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church held a back-to-school bash at Lincoln Center Park in Andrews.

The day was filled with lots of food, games, and even a water kickball slip-n-slide for kids and families to enjoy.

Andrea de Luna, a youth coordinator from the church, has been very involved with her faith and wants to help other teens who feel a sense of loss find their way through christ.

“Before COVID and everything hit, we did have a pretty solid youth group going on, but I always noticed that lack of teens or adult teens going into the youth because they start losing their connection with God or christ and I went to my first student event. I want to say 2 or 3 years ago and after that, I was super elated. I was what you call a ‘Jesus rush’ and I was like ‘I can’t wait to show my peers that”, says de Luna.

As the pandemic made it difficult for religious followers to practice their faith, and the support from other people can make the experience more enlightening.

“The fact that you couldn’t wake up and go to church on Sundays or go to your youth group on Tuesdays or every night or activities. It hit a lot. It was very difficult for me in a way because I will definitely support other people but I need a lot of support back to keep my religion, necessarily just to remember that you are in his hands and let everything happen when you’re with him”, says de Luna.

After a year of isolation, organizers within the church were happy to see the youth come out and enjoy themselves before the school season kicks off.

“It feels wonderful because a lot of our kids were really sad cause they couldn’t do anything within our church, but now that they’re coming back to the classrooms, and that we’re having get-togethers, we’re seeing a lot more of the kids coming out, so you know we’re so happy that we can do this for them”, says mary Alice Morris, the coordinator of religious education for Our Lourdes Catholic Church.

“We’re really excited to see everyone back out here especially after being stuck at home for a year. We’re able to have everyone come out and get together again and hopefully get the ball rolling for more youth events this year”, says Larissa Sanchez, a youth minister from the church.

For more information on how you can get involved with youth group events at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, visit here.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.