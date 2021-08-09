Advertisement

Pride Center West Texas wraps up Basin Pride with ‘Interfaith service’

Basin Pride Day 3
Basin Pride Day 3(CBS7 (KOSA))
By Eduardo Huijon Jr.
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Pride Center West Texas wrapped up day three of ‘Basin Pride’ today with a service at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Odessa.

The ‘interfaith service’ invited many allies and members of the LGBTQ+ community who are part of other religious backgrounds.

One of the takeaways was being able to take a stone and place all of their negative energy from their past upon it.

Pauline Williamson, one of the organizers of the event, says that they wanted to make this service inclusive for all the attendees.

“You know people bring other faith traditions as well and so we wanted to make sure that everyone felt included and honored here in this space and to show that there are parts of all these traditions that do celebrate what is life and what is light within us, and call for the transformation of the world”, says Williamson.

If you’d like to know more about upcoming events hosted by Pride Center West Texas, click here.

