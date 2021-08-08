Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Midland opens up a new store

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - After a couple of months of renovations, one church in Midland celebrated a grand opening by adding a new piece to one of its stores.

Our Lady of Guadalupe church welcomed a host of guests to the new ‘Guadalupe Pilgrim Center’.

The church has a shrine of the Lady of Guadalupe is an area where people are encouraged to visit and experience for themselves.

Father Freddy, an assistant pastor at the church, says that this store will make the experience at the shrine more meaningful for followers.

“We want to express it as a place that attracts pilgrims to come into us and they can experience the shrine outside and then become part of the shrine by coming in here and getting a souvenir for the road, something for their faith and inspiration. We really don’t want to make it a full out store even though that’s how it operates but we want to make it in the further future of our vision and expansion of what we hope to do with the shrine”, says Father Freddy Perez, an assistant pastor at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church.

The store is open 7 days a week but store hours may vary.

