Former Odessa College culinary student opens up his first business

By Eduardo Huijon Jr.
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -One local baker has finally achieved his dreams of opening his first bake shop just up the street from Music City Mall.

The owner of Delicia’s Bake Shop Cafe is a former culinary student from Odessa College.

Many items that will be featured on the menu vary from all kinds of cakes to small treats.

The owner of the bakery, Roy Portillo, says he is extremely proud to see many members of the community celebrating and enjoying his success.

“It was really emotional because we have been waiting for this moment since 6 months ago. It was pretty emotional. I was so happy to see that we’ve been supported by all the people that we know and everybody is coming in here so it’s pretty exciting”, says Portillo.

Delicia’s Bake Shop Cafe will have another soft opening tomorrow on August 8th with limited items available, but plans to be fully operational are set on August 13th.

