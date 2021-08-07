Odessa mother searches for answers on late son’s birthday

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - “Our lives and our family isn’t complete without him anymore. We miss him so much. He completed us. There’s a big void in our hearts now.”

On what would have been her son’s 19th birthday, Odessa mother Michelle Martinez-Del Bosque pleads for answers.

Her son, Alec Del Bosque, was shot and killed at a Halloween party ten months ago.

After almost a year, no one has been charged in connection to Del Bosque’s death. Now, his mother is asking the community for help.

“It’s been really difficult to understand as to why nothing has been done, no arrests have been made or anything has been done. It would really, really help us as a family to at least have some type of closure that these individuals who murdered my son are locked up and in jail, and not out in the streets to hurt someone else.”

Odessa Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for anyone who has a tip that may lead to solving this case. If you have any information on Alec Del Bosque’s case, you can call 432-333-TIPS.

