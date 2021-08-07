Ector County ISD Teachers ready for students to return to class

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Kelcey Burrow is a 6th grade English Language Arts Teacher.

Although this is her second year at Bonham Middle School, she says it’s truly a new experience as students will be in her classroom this time around.

“What I’m looking forward to the most is my kids, just being in the classroom. Being able to talk to them in person, being able to help them hands-on,” Burrow explains.

After the last school year was upended by the Coronavirus Pandemic, Ector County ISD shifted a majority of students to virtual learning.

That left Ms. Burrow and her ECISD colleagues to trailblaze a new path, never done before in education.

“I didn’t know how I was going to make the virtual learning work. But I also, in the same way, felt confident and appreciative of the people around me. Because they were so supportive and so positive, and they offered me a lot of resources, and they helped me whenever I needed it,” said Burrow.

And at the Elementary level, the hopes and expectations for the school year are echoed in the halls of Barbara Jordan Elementary School.

Leticia Covarrubias is getting her classroom ready for her second-grade students.

It’s her very first year teaching in Odessa after moving from California where she’s been in a classroom setting for many years.

“I’m coming in strong; I’m coming in excited, motivated, I’m very positive. I just know that we’re going to have a great year,” Covarrubias explains.

Even with the pandemic ramping up, these selfless teachers are ready to face whatever comes their way.

“I’m ready to help these kids grow, academically, help them grow, you know, social emotionally, and just get this year started – positive,” Burrow says.

“I’ve asked myself. Why do I want to do this, especially in these hard times, and it’s in my heart. I’m feeling it in my heart. Something’s telling me to teach” Covarrubias says.

Ector County ISD will actually have two first days of school this year.

The first is on Tuesday, August 10, where Pre-k through 6th grade and Freshman students head back to school.

Then on Thursday, August 12, 7th and 8th grade along with 10th through 12th graders will have their first day of class.

