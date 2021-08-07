ECISD holds press conference for fall plans

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The rise of covid cases in West Texas is raising questions about how schools will handle safety protocols as students get ready to come back to class.

Today, ECISD held a press conference to answer some of those questions.

The district says all students will be required to attend school in person.

When students and staff are on campus they don’t have to wear masks, but it’s recommended.

However, like last year, students and staff members will need to report positive covid19 cases.

“Any staff member that does contract COVID19 must be reported to the supervisor, and then that staff member is quarantined. same with students. Students must report positive COVID19 tests to the school. Those students are quarantined for a period of time”, says Dr. Scot Muri the superintendent for ECISD.

ECISD will offer free COVID19 testing for teachers and students, but students have to ask their parents for permission first.

If parents want to read more about the guidelines for this year all that information can be found on ECISD’s website.

