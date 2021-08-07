Basin Pride takes over West Texas

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Pride Center West Texas held its second annual Basin Pride today.

The celebration was filled with food trucks, vendors, and lots of color for the eyes to enjoy.

For one mother, this event emphasizes the impact the pride center and basin pride have on the community.

“I think that the existence of basin pride, even just knowing that there’s a West Texas pride organization, impacts the community hugely. there needs to be more representation of all different lifestyles of all different people”, says Kate Wolbert owner of hand Cafe in Midland.

Representation is important. Without it, it takes away people’s sense of belonging.

“The problem is when there are groups out there that to criticize and say, I mean some religious groups aren’t welcoming, for example, and I’m not saying that about all Midland, but it exists in Midland and Odessa, that there are places that aren’t welcoming to these communities, but what we have to remember is that when we don’t have representation, we lose self-confidence”, says Wolbert.

Bryan Wilson, the Executive Director of Pride Center West texas, says that you have the chance to make a difference when it comes to being a part of the festival.

If you’re an ally or if you’re a member of the community you own Pride Center West Texas as a community center. You own Basin Pride as a community festival. Come out and join the committee”, says Wilson.

The three-day event concludes tomorrow with an interfaith service tomorrow at the St. John’s Episcopal church at 2:30 p.m.

