Andrews teens dominate state shotgun competitions

STANTON, Texas (KOSA) - It takes a lot of time and practice to get good at shooting anything, let alone sporting clays.

But Andrews County, with a population of less than 20,000, has two of the best in Texas, and maybe the nation.

One of those shooters, Matthew Hada, started shooting before he could add and subtract.

“I’ve been shooting for...maybe nine years?” Matthew said.

And Justin Chavez’s legend precedes him shooting circles.

The two recently won the 4-H shotgun state title,14-year-old Matthew in the Intermediate age group and Justin in the Senior 2 age group. The event, held in San Antonio, is made up of numerous categories.

“American skeet, American trap, sporting clays, international skeet, modified trap, and whiz-bang,” Justin rattled off.

So clay target athletes have to be good at everything to win, although it’s whiz-bang that has quite the prize.

“Well, there’s a lifetime hunting license at stake,” Matthew said.

That’s right. A lifetime hunting license with tags sent to the winner by mail.

But mostly, Justin and Matthew have spent the last several years collecting shiny prizes.

“We get belt buckles. Buckles, medals, plaques, all that jazz,” Matthew said.

But what are the odds two state champions come from the same small county?

Justin thinks Andrews County’s advantage lies in the volunteers who run the 4-H program, something other places might lack.

“They don’t have any 4-H sponsors to sponsor a team for the kids to shoot,” he said. “I think that’s why Andrews County is better in a way because we have a few sponsors to help the teams. So, we keep growing and keep shooting.”

And now that Justin has outgrown high school, he’ll be shooting at Angelo State this fall with aspirations for the Olympics.

Matthew is hoping to be the next Justin… winning titles and shoot at Angelo state.

“Oh, yeah,” he said. “It’s always friendly competition between me and Justin, always.”

While everyone else tries to keep up.

