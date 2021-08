MONAHANS, Texas (KOSA) - The Monahans Loboes enter their third season under Head Coach Fred Staugh, and while they still may not enjoy his heavy metal music at practice, they are well-equipped for a big year running his spread offense.

Watch the video above to see Monahans in action, and hear from Coach Staugh and the Loboes.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.