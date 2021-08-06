Odessa teacher named Region 18 Elementary Teacher of the Year

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa teacher is being recognized for her impact on students.

It was announced Friday that Sarah Hawkins, the Science Lab Teacher at Travis Elementary, was selected as Region 18′s Elementary Teacher of the Year.

According to Ector County ISD, Hawkins is described as adaptive, flexible and creative by her colleagues.

“Adaptable. Flexible. Creative. How else would you describe her!” said Travis Principal Amy Russell. “She [taught] science in an exciting and motivational way using two laptops and a cart, moving from classroom to classroom!”

Hawkins has been teaching for eight years. She’s spent the last three years at Travis Elementary.

ECISD says that Hawkins is now a finalist for the State Teacher of the Year award, which is coordinated by the Texas Association of School Administrators.

