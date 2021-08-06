Odessa boy hurt in drive-by shooting, police investigating

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa police are investigating a shooting that sent a boy to the hospital on Thursday night.

According to the Odessa Police Department, officers were called to the area of 31st and Andrews Highway around 8 p.m. for a report of a drive-by shooting.

When police arrived, they found that an 11-year-old boy in a GMC Denali truck had been hurt. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Two other people who were inside the Denali at the time were not hurt.

An investigation revealed that people in a white Ford pickup traveling north on Andrews Highway shot at the Denali.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.