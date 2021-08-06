Advertisement

Music City Mall Ice rink to be replaced with a roller rink

(Joshua Skinner / KOSA)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Ice rink at Music City Mall is being replaced by a ‘state-of-the-art’ roller rink.

A mall spokesperson announced the decision on Friday.

Earlier this week, Music City Mall stated that the ice rink was operating at a limited capacity due to a mechanical failure of its ice plant.

A bidding process by the mall found that installing a roller rink would take half the time it would take to get a new ice plant.

