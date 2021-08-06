Advertisement

Midland Health unveils Community Fridge

The Community Fridge is located at 500 South Lee St.(Hannah Burbank/CBS7)
By Hannah Burbank
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Health and Healthy Cities have teamed up with Christmas in Action to unveil a new Community Fridge.

Organizers hope the fridge will help those in the community who are facing food insecurities.

The Fridge will provide fresh fruit, vegetables and other non-dairy products.

Nathan Knowles, Director of Operations for Christmas in Action, says it’s nice to provide another resource to our community that needs it the most.

“This neighborhood is a lower-income neighborhood and so we have a lot of people in this neighborhood that are living on a fixed income. It’s an older neighborhood so there are not a lot of resources to not only take care of medications and other resources but to have fresh produce is a little more difficult, so it’s a nice opportunity for them to get fresh produce and get resources for when they need it,” said Knowles.

The Fridge is located at 500 South Lee St. in Midland.

Knowles hopes to expand the Community Fridge program in the future.

