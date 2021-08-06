Advertisement

ECISD police investigating after man exposed himself in virtual teacher meeting

(KOSA)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County ISD police are investigating after a man exposed himself during an online meeting.

According to ECISD, the situation happened during a virtual teacher meeting for Burtnett Elementary on Thursday.

The teachers running the meeting saw the man appear and were able to remove him immediately.

District police are now looking into discovering the person responsible.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ismael Romero, 46.
Midland man sentenced to 30 years for child sex crime
Midland Memorial Hospital
MMH sounding the alarm as rise in COVID-19 cases leaves patients waiting for beds
Miguel Gonzalez lost his battle with COVID-19 at the age of 23.
23-year-old man dies of COVID-19 two days after daughter’s birth
The proposed expansion of Interstate 14 into the Permian Basin.
I-14 expansion would give Permian Basin new connection to the East Coast
A West African Banded Cobra snake went missing from its enclosure on Tuesday, according to the...
Authorities warn of venomous snake loose in North Texas town

Latest News

Music City Mall Ice rink to be replaced with a roller rink
(CBS7 File Photo)
Texas won’t require schools to notify parents of COVID-19 cases
Odessa Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Odessa boy hurt in drive-by shooting, police investigating
Sarah Hawkins.
Odessa teacher named Region 18 Elementary Teacher of the Year