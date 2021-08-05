Advertisement

Wood Family Foundation pledges additional $2 million to Odessa College Health Sciences Building

The Wood Family Foundation donated $5 million towards Odessa College's new Health Sciences...
The Wood Family Foundation donated $5 million towards Odessa College's new Health Sciences Building on Thursday.(Eduardo Huijon/CBS7)
By Eduardo Huijon Jr.
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa College’s new Wood Health Sciences Building is one step closer to being funded.

The Wood Family Foundation announced it has pledged to donate an additional $2 million towards the new building.

The foundation made its first pledge back in December to donate $5 million.

With these donations, Odessa College has completed its $40 million Phase 1 capital campaign for the building.

Don Wood says the building is an investment for the community.

“It makes you feel wonderful, I mean we know that education can make people’s dreams come true, and I think that’s part of what we’re doing here. Not only just this facility, but others. Odessa College again does a wonderful job of educating, and recruiting, and retaining people. We want to be a part of that,” said Wood.

The college is still gathering information on how much Phase 2 will cost. It expects to break ground on the new building on September 1.

