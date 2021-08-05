Texoma family kicked off Spirit Airlines flight over mask

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - A Van Alstyne family is stuck in Mexico after being kicked off their return flight to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport from Cancun late Tuesday evening because their three-and-a-half year old daughter couldn’t keep her mask on.

“We were handed a mask and we had it on her within 30 seconds of being seated,” said Brock Wendt. “The attendant got upset because my daughter told her ‘no’ and immediately she was like ‘we’re done here.’”

Wendt said his wife, Karie, jokingly told the Spirit Airlines flight attendant in passing “good luck keeping a mask on a three-and-a-half year old on a two-and-a-half our flight.”

The flight attendant did not take kindly to the comment and ordered the family of five off the plane.

All of the Wendts’ were required to test negative for COVID-19 before they could board their return flight back to Texas. Both Brock and Karie Wendt are fully vaccinated.

“It was said sarcastically ‘good luck keeping a mask on a three-year-old,’” Wendt said. “Just like any of us would say and apparently she took that very literal like we were saying ‘we’re not going to wear the mask.’”

Flight attendants walked the family down the aisle and escorted them off the plane.

In video captured by a fellow passenger Karie Wendt can be heard saying “she (her daughter) has her mask on, she’s wearing her mask.”

To which the attendant said “we already talked about it so they need to go.”

In the video, the Wendts’ daughter can be seen wearing her mask as she peers over the seat to see the flight attendants confronting her mother and father.

After they were escorted off fellow passengers sent the family a picture of a man on the same flight wearing a mask over his eyes after the plane was in taxi.

“The other passengers were all upset, they were on our side, they were up protesting in the back ‘what did they do wrong, the kid’s got her mask on let’s just go’,” Brock Wendt said.

The Wendts did plan on flying back to DFW Thursday morning but that flight was cancelled late Wednesday.

Booking that flight cost $863. A stay in the hotel for an extra two nights cost them $725.

Their original return flight ticket cost $850, which was not reimbursed.

The family will make their return flight on Sun Country Airlines.

News 12 reached out to Spirit Airlines via email, Tweet and direct message for comment but did not receive a response.

