Stanton community mourns loss of firefighter Danny Ireton

STANTON, Texas (KOSA) - Stanton residents are mourning the loss of a cornerstone of their community.

Stanton Volunteer firefighter Danny Ireton was killed in a crash while responding to an accident Wednesday morning. Fellow firefighter Allan Carby, who was riding with Ireton, was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The feeling in downtown Stanton was a somber one on Thursday.

“A pillar of the community.”

That’s how many Stanton residents described Ireton. He was a firefighter, a business owner, a school board member - You name it, Ireton was involved.

“He was just a giving person. He gave to all aspects of our community.”

Stanton Mayor Sally Poteet knew Ireton for 30 years. She can speak to his kindness firsthand.

“He was a personal friend. He helped me out as a single mother. He was able to help me buy a car. He just made it where it worked.”

Stories like Poteet’s seem to be the norm for Ireton. Ireton owned the town’s Ford dealership, which closed Wednesday after the news of his death.

“He was just somebody that would treat everyone fair, help everybody. He was always smiling, always happy, always joking.”

Flags across Stanton and Martin County were lowered to half staff to remember the man who gave so much to make Stanton the place it is today.

