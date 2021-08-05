Advertisement

Spirit Airlines cancels more flights as problems stretch into 5th day

Spirit Airlines canceled another 45% of schedule as problems hit fifth day
Spirit Airlines canceled another 45% of schedule as problems hit fifth day(WSVN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Problems persist for Spirit Airlines as the budget carrier canceled another 360 flights on Thursday.

According to FlightAware, that’s more than 45% of its total schedule.

The low-cost carrier has canceled or delayed hundreds of flights since Aug. 1, stranding passengers around the country due to weather, technology outages and staffing shortages.

According to the Department of Transportation, travelers whose flights have been canceled are due a refund.

FlightAware notes right now Spirit’s cancellations account for more than 80% of all flight cancellations in the U.S.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
Police lights.
Report: Stanton volunteer firefighter killed, another hurt in crash
Five men were buried by the railroad tracks centuries ago, and for years no one knew who they...
Buried History: The story behind the mass grave site in Penwell
From left, Democratic state Reps. Julie Johnson and Jessica Gonzalez.
Two House Democrats who broke quorum missing from Washington, D.C., reportedly vacationing in Portugal
The proposed expansion of Interstate 14 into the Permian Basin.
I-14 expansion would give Permian Basin new connection to the East Coast

Latest News

COVID-19 in West Texas.
COVID-19 information for West Texas
Numbers released Friday night show the state had a more than 160 percent increase over the week.
COVID-19: In Florida hospitals, ‘there are only so many beds’
(Daniel Alvarado/CBS 7)
George W. Bush Childhood Home holding back-to-school book drive
Health experts blame the recent surges in Covid-19 cases on the low rate of vaccinations and...
Moderna plans booster doses to help fight virus
The Dixie Fire devastated Greenville, California, on Wednesday, ravaging its downtown.
Wildfire decimates California town of Greenville