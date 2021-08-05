Advertisement

New Pre-K learning center opens in Odessa

A ribboncutting ceremony was held for the Pagewood Learning Center on Thursday.
A ribboncutting ceremony was held for the Pagewood Learning Center on Thursday.(Eduardo Huijon/CBS7)
By Eduardo Huijon Jr.
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A new Pre-K center is opening its doors just in time for the start of the new school year in Odessa.

The Odessa Family YMCA and Ector County ISD have partnered to open the Pagewood Learning Center.

The facility will be open to 150 children and aims to prepare them for kindergarten.

Crissy Medina, the CEO of the Odessa Family YMCA, says that scholarship opportunities are available for those who need assistance.

“We want everyone to get the opportunity to play sports, or health and wellness, or to learn, and so we offer scholarship programs for families in need to offer help financially for those that are struggling. We don’t want finances to factor in to what the families need, so we are here to help the community in any way we can,” said Medina.

Childcare through the YMCA before and after school is also available.

