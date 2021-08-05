MMH sounding the alarm as rise in COVID-19 cases leaves patients waiting for beds

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Health is sounding the alarm as the number of COVID-19 patients treated at the hospital continues to rise, leaving new patients waiting for beds.

In Thursday morning’s press conference, Dr. Larry Wilson said Midland Memorial Hospital has been without bed availability for over a week.

Last year the hospital had nurses from FEMA to help with staffing. This time around, no help is on the way.

“This time, we are on our own. They are not sending additional nurses or support. We have put in multiple star requests and have been told that the state will not be providing those, and we will have to source those on our own,” said Dr. Kit Bredimus, the hospital’s Chief Nursing Officer.

The hospital saw as many as 116 COVID-19 patients at its peak in 2020. As of Thursday, 57 patients are hospitalized with the virus. New COVID-19 patients are being held in the Emergency Department.

“We’re holding over 20 patients in the Emergency Department right now that should be in beds. Some of them in critical care beds, some of them and step-down unit beds, some of them in medical surge beds. Emergency departments are not a good place to be taking care of people for an extended period of time,” said Dr. Wilson.

Dr. Wilson went on to say they are struggling to transfer patients to surrounding hospitals, as they are all dealing with the same surge. Hospital officials are now considering transferring patients to hospitals as far away as Colorado.

Four COVID-19 patients at the hospital died in the past week. The youngest patient was 28.

Dr. Wilson is urging Midlanders to get vaccinated to help themselves and help the already-swamped staff at the hospital.

Walk-in appointments for vaccines will be available at the F. Marie Outpatient Center - West Campus on Fridays from 1-4 p.m.

