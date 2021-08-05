Midland man sentenced to 30 years for child sex crime

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland man will be spending the next several years of his life in prison for a child sex crime.

According to Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf, 46-year-old Ismael Romero pleaded guilty to Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child, a first-degree felony.

Romero was then sentenced to a term of 30 years in prison without a chance at parole.

Part of the plea deal involved the State of Texas dropping three charges of Indecency with a Child.

Romero was accused of sexually abusing a child under 14 years of age from 2018 to 2020.

