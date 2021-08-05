Midland man sentenced to 30 years for child sex crime
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland man will be spending the next several years of his life in prison for a child sex crime.
According to Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf, 46-year-old Ismael Romero pleaded guilty to Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child, a first-degree felony.
Romero was then sentenced to a term of 30 years in prison without a chance at parole.
Part of the plea deal involved the State of Texas dropping three charges of Indecency with a Child.
Romero was accused of sexually abusing a child under 14 years of age from 2018 to 2020.
Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.