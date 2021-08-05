Advertisement

George W. Bush Childhood Home holding back-to-school book drive

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The George W. Bush Childhood Home’s back-to-school book drive has taken off.

Throughout August, the home is hosting a book drive to celebrate the new school year.

Kids in the home’s Reading Program will get to take a book from the free library home with them.

The book drive looks to fill an important gap in the home’s supplies.

“We were running low on our fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, tenth, eleventh, twelfth-grade level books, and that was my main reason for starting this,” said Kaylee Cochran, the Program Coordinator for the George W. Bush Childhood Home.

Students who donate a book will get to take a free tour of the home.

