Arrest made in Big Spring apartment fire investigation

28 people were displaced following a fire at the Ponderosa Apartments on April 4.
28 people were displaced following a fire at the Ponderosa Apartments on April 4.(Kate Porter/CBS7)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - A man has been arrested after authorities say he intentionally started a fire at a Big Spring apartment complex on Easter weekend.

Steven Gonzalez-Catala, 39, has been charged with Arson of a Habitation, a first-degree felony.

Catala is accused of starting the fire at the Ponderosa Apartments on Sunday, April 4.

The fire destroyed the apartment complex and sent three people to the hospital. One of the patients was transferred to Lubbock University Medical Center’s Burn Center for treatment of their second and third-degree burns.

The Ponderosa Apartments were declared a total loss following the fire.
The Ponderosa Apartments were declared a total loss following the fire.(Kate Porter/CBS7)

An investigation of the fire by the city’s Fire Marshal revealed that it was intentionally set.

Catala was then arrested and booked into the Howard County Hail.

If convicted, Catala could serve anywhere from five to 99 years in prison and receive a fine of up to $10,000.

Out of the ashes: Woman finds her beloved painting in perfect condition after apartment fire

Lucy Gomez's painting of Jesus miraculously made it through the fire unharmed.
Lucy Gomez's painting of Jesus miraculously made it through the fire unharmed.(Kate Porter/CBS7)

