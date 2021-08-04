Advertisement

What to know ahead of tax-free weekend in Texas

Krista Ramon and her son check out a pair of cleats at Academy Sports and Outdoors.
Krista Ramon and her son check out a pair of cleats at Academy Sports and Outdoors.(Stephanie Douglas/CBS7)
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The annual tax-free weekend for Texas is just around the corner.

Parents will be able to shop for shoes, clothing, backpacks and school supplies without worrying about the extra tax.

“We drove from Alpine, it’s about three hours from here and we’re just shopping now.”

Krista Ramon says she mostly does her back-to-school shopping online. But she says whenever they’re in town they come to Academy Sports and Outdoors for deals.

“We’re looking for a lot of shorts, boys wear sweaters religiously, it’s the new apparel apparently the days and sweaters and shorts.”

Ramon says getting a chance to shop top brands like Nike, Addidas and Under Armor without tax is nice. She still prefers to shop ahead of the weekend to beat the crowds.

“Tax-free weekend in my past experience has been so hectic there’s a lot of people shopping everywhere and I’m just not that into crowds, to see if 8.25% is great but avoiding crowds is better for me.”

Tax-free weekend runs from Friday, August 6 through Sunday, August 8.

You can find a list of qualifying items here.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

