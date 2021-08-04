Advertisement

Report: Stanton volunteer firefighter killed, another hurt in crash

Police lights.
Police lights.(Gray News)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
STANTON, Texas (KOSA) - A Stanton firefighter was killed and another firefighter was hurt in a crash on Wednesday.

According to the Martin County Messenger, volunteer firefighters Danny Ireton and Allon Carby were responding to a crash on FM 829 when they were involved in an accident with an 18-wheeler.

Ireton was killed in the crash, the Martin County Messenger says. Carby was taken to a local hospital.

No other details have been released on the crash at this time.

Devastating news this morning. Two pillars of the Stanton Community were in a vehicle accident. While details are...

Posted by Martin County Messenger on Wednesday, August 4, 2021

CBS7 will update this story as more information becomes available.

