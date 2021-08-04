Report: Stanton volunteer firefighter killed, another hurt in crash
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
STANTON, Texas (KOSA) - A Stanton firefighter was killed and another firefighter was hurt in a crash on Wednesday.
According to the Martin County Messenger, volunteer firefighters Danny Ireton and Allon Carby were responding to a crash on FM 829 when they were involved in an accident with an 18-wheeler.
Ireton was killed in the crash, the Martin County Messenger says. Carby was taken to a local hospital.
No other details have been released on the crash at this time.
CBS7 will update this story as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.