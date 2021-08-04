Advertisement

Rehab center praises Midland woman for remarkable COVID recovery

Nora Canales has come a far way after being paralyzed by COVID-19.
Nora Canales has come a far way after being paralyzed by COVID-19.(Courtesy Photos)
By Shane Battis
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland woman is being praised for her remarkable recovery from COVID-19.

Nora Canales was struck so hard by the coronavirus that she couldn’t even stand. She had a choice - Either push herself through therapy, or spend the rest of her life in a wheelchair.

“I couldn’t even get out of bed. I couldn’t dress myself.”

Canales had damage throughout her body that made it tough to move, speak and even process things happening around her.

She decided she wouldn’t let the virus keep her down. For the next four months, Canales worked hard to get her life back.

The Centre for Neuro Skills in Fort Worth pushed her through a series of therapies. One exercise taught attention skills with a light-up board. Another used a harness to help her walk.

Now Carnales can walk, but only with a cane or a walker.

“Because both my feet are very dropped, which means my feet are literally dropped. If I don’t have my shoes and my AFOs on I can trip over them.”

The Centre was so moved by Canales’ recovery that it’s working on a social media series telling her story to encourage patients in similar situations.

“The process is going to take a little bit of time but if you are motivated and you’re ready to get better the process works. Therapy works.”

It certainly worked for Canales, who is now home with her family who’s grateful to see her continuing to recover.

“It’s going to take a long time, but she’ll be well.”

Canales is now working to rebuild her strength to the point that she can drive again. For now, it’s hard to say if her body can fully recover.

