Odessa man sentenced to life in prison for child sex crime
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa will spend the rest of his life in prison after being found guilty of a child sex crime this week.
Ector County District Attorney Dusty Gallivan announced Tuesday that Jose Angel Silvia had been found guilty of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child.
Silvia was then sentenced to serve life in prison for the charge.
Assistant District Attorneys Kortney Williams and Elizabeth Howard prosecuted the case.
