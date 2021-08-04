Advertisement

Odessa man sentenced to life in prison for child sex crime

Jose Angel Silvia.
Jose Angel Silvia.(Ector County Jail)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa will spend the rest of his life in prison after being found guilty of a child sex crime this week.

Ector County District Attorney Dusty Gallivan announced Tuesday that Jose Angel Silvia had been found guilty of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child.

Silvia was then sentenced to serve life in prison for the charge.

Assistant District Attorneys Kortney Williams and Elizabeth Howard prosecuted the case.

Jose Angel Silvia was found guilty of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child and sentenced to life in prison. Kortney...

Posted by Dusty Gallivan on Tuesday, August 3, 2021

