Odessa man sentenced to life in prison for child sex crime

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa will spend the rest of his life in prison after being found guilty of a child sex crime this week.

Ector County District Attorney Dusty Gallivan announced Tuesday that Jose Angel Silvia had been found guilty of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child.

Silvia was then sentenced to serve life in prison for the charge.

Assistant District Attorneys Kortney Williams and Elizabeth Howard prosecuted the case.

