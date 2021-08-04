Advertisement

Midland College students to debut new podcast ‘PTK Perspectives’

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Jay Hendricks was joined by Midland College professor Dr. Terry Gilmour and student Maci Smith to discuss the new PTK Perspectives podcast.

The podcast was created by students in the college’s Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Honor Society Chapter. According to a release, the podcast “explores starting an education, striving towards success and navigating the ups and downs of being a student.”

“We want this podcast to help students move into their adult lives,” PTK member, MC student and  Early College High School student, Caleb Goillandeau said. “We hope to jump start their political, academic, professional and civic lives with our topics and inspiring guests. There are resources at the College and in the community to help every step of the way. It will be good for the community to be reminded of these resources as well. ‘Adulting’ is not as hard as it seems to be sometimes.”

The first episode of the podcast is set to debut on Monday, August 16 at 8 a.m. MC College President Dr. Stephen Thomas will take part in the episode.

“I was really impressed by these students,” Dr. Thomas said. “They came prepared with questions and were extremely professional. MC has never had something like a podcast before, and I think it is a great idea. These students will learn a lot about relevant and timely issues, our campus and the Midland community.”

Once the podcast debuts, you’ll be able to find it wherever you listen to podcasts by searching “PTK Perspectives.”

