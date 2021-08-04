The decision to make Odessa a sanctuary city for the unborn still up in the air

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The decision on whether or not Odessa will become a sanctuary city for the unborn is still up in the air.

Odessa City Council members didn’t make a move on this agenda item because city leaders were split.

At Tuesday afternoon’s Odessa City Council meeting, council members heard from 10 people in the public comment portion on whether to pass a local ordinance that would outlaw abortions.

Odessa resident Jeff Russell said the public should have the right to vote on the ordinance.

“The most fundamental human right we have is the right to be born to live, and this is why and I am very supportive of mayor Joven’s desire to bring this ordinance into the city of Odessa,” said Russell.

But not everyone agrees.

City council member Mari Willis said that since Odessa doesn’t currently have any abortion doctors or clinics, there shouldn’t be a rush.

She said elected officials should focus on infrastructure needs, like roads and water priorities.

Willis said it shouldn’t be up to the city council to decide.

“I don’t see it’s an issue that we as the City Council should take up,” said Willis. “I believe that person has to make the decision, and that decision is not for me to make, and it’s not a priority of all things-- it’s not priority for City Council with all the issues that we have.”

Councilmembers said this move would be expensive. It could cost taxpayers 100 thousand dollars to put it on the November ballot.

As for the next steps, council members are set to discuss this designation again at next Tuesday’s meeting.

That’s when they’ll decide whether to add it to the November ballot.

