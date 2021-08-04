Advertisement

CVS to raise minimum wage to $15 an hour

The pharmacy giant says it will begin increasing wages for hourly employees this month and hit...
The pharmacy giant says it will begin increasing wages for hourly employees this month and hit the $15 mark across the company by next July.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021
(CNN) - CVS is raising its minimum wage to $15 an hour.

The pharmacy giant says it will begin increasing wages for hourly employees this month and hit the $15 mark across the company by next July.

About 65% of CVS’s hourly employees already make more than $15 an hour. Those who do, like pharmacy technicians and call center representatives, will also be seeing a wage increase.

CVS employs nearly 300,000 people.

Several companies, like Amazon, Target and Best Buy, have also recently moved their starting wages to $15 an hour.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

