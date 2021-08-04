COVID-19 vaccine information for West Texas
WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - We’re putting together the latest COVID-19 vaccine information for West Texas here.
In Texas, anyone age 12 and older is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Health officials recommend that everyone should get a vaccine, even if they’ve already recovered from the virus.
The website Vaccines.gov is available to help you find the nearest vaccine provider. Several pharmacies across the area are offering vaccines.
In Odessa, the first and second dose Pfizer vaccines are available at Medical Center Hospital’s Urgent Care locations. No appointment is necessary and walk-ins are welcome.
Locations
- Urgent Care – JBS Parkway 3001 JBS Parkway, Odessa, TX 79762
- Urgent Care – West University 6030 W. University Blvd., Odessa, TX 79764
Walk-in Clinic times:
- Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.
- Saturday – Sunday, 10:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Vaccines are also available by walk-in basis at Odessa Regional Medical Center’s Community Health Center at 520 East Sixth Street, Odessa TX 79761
- Mon & Wed: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Tue & Thur: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Friday: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Saturday: 8 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
We’ll be sharing local vaccine drives here as well.
VACCINE DRIVES FOR THE WEEK OF AUGUST 2:
- Thursday, August 5, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 14454 W. Apple, Pleasant Farms
- Saturday, August 7, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Family Care Center Walk-in Clinic at 511 N. Main St., Fort Stockton
You can find COVID-19 vaccine information from local hospitals below.
- Medical Center Health System
- Odessa Regional Medical Center
- Scenic Mountain Medical Center
- Permian Regional Medical Center
- Pecos County Memorial Hospital
- Reeves County Hospital District
- Martin County Hospital District
