WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - We’re putting together the latest COVID-19 vaccine information for West Texas here.

In Texas, anyone age 12 and older is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Health officials recommend that everyone should get a vaccine, even if they’ve already recovered from the virus.

The website Vaccines.gov is available to help you find the nearest vaccine provider. Several pharmacies across the area are offering vaccines.

In Odessa, the first and second dose Pfizer vaccines are available at Medical Center Hospital’s Urgent Care locations. No appointment is necessary and walk-ins are welcome.

Locations

Urgent Care – JBS Parkway 3001 JBS Parkway, Odessa, TX 79762 3001 JBS Parkway, Odessa, TX 79762

Urgent Care – West University 6030 W. University Blvd., Odessa, TX 79764 6030 W. University Blvd., Odessa, TX 79764

Walk-in Clinic times:

Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Saturday – Sunday, 10:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Vaccines are also available by walk-in basis at Odessa Regional Medical Center’s Community Health Center at 520 East Sixth Street, Odessa TX 79761

Mon & Wed: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tue & Thur: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

We’ll be sharing local vaccine drives here as well.

VACCINE DRIVES FOR THE WEEK OF AUGUST 2:

Thursday, August 5, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 14454 W. Apple, Pleasant Farms

Saturday, August 7, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Family Care Center Walk-in Clinic at 511 N. Main St., Fort Stockton

You can find COVID-19 vaccine information from local hospitals below.

- Midland Health

- Medical Center Health System

- Odessa Regional Medical Center

- Scenic Mountain Medical Center

- Permian Regional Medical Center

- Pecos County Memorial Hospital

- Reeves County Hospital District

- Martin County Hospital District

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.