COVID-19 information for West Texas

COVID-19 in West Texas.(MGN)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - Texas is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases spurred on by the arrival of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, the Delta variant is more contagious than previous strains of COVID-19. It also may put infected people at a higher risk of hospitalization.

Medical officials say the best way to protect yourself against COVID-19 and its variants is to get fully vaccinated.

There is currently no mask mandate in effect for the state of Texas.

Where to find COVID-19 vaccines in West Texas

In Midland and Odessa, hospitals are seeing a rise in the number of COVID-19 patients.

Medical Center Hospital

  • Total COVID patients at MCH - 48
  • Total COVID patients on the Critical Care Unit - 24
  • Total COVID patients on ventilators - 16

Midland Health

  • Total COVID patients at MMH - 47
  • Total COVID patients on ventilators - 9

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 cases across the area, according to the DSHS.

Ector - 600 active cases, 17,457 recovered

Midland - 520 active cases, 17,699 recovered

Howard - 54 active cases, 4,625 recovered

Andrews - 33 active cases, 1,814 recovered

Pecos - 5 active cases, 1,653 recovered

Reeves - 160 active cases, 2,252 recovered

Martin - 18 active cases, 635 recovered

Ward - 32 active cases, 1,200 recovered

Brewster - 18 active cases, 920 recovered

Presidio - 5 active cases, 797 recovered

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has created a map showing the level of community transmission in each county across the country. Several counties in West Texas are labeled as ‘High,’ which indicates 100 or more Total new cases per 100,000 persons in the past 7 days.

COVID-19 tests are available at CVS, Walgreens, Walmart and at some local pharmacies.

