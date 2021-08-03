PIGSKIN PREVIEW: Garden City Bearkats

GARDEN CITY, Texas (KOSA) - The Garden City Bearkats were supposed to have a rebuilding season last year. Instead they made it to the 2nd round of the playoffs. With basically everyone returning and a year of experience under their belt, the Bearkats could have a special season.

Watch the video above to see Garden City in action, and hear from Coach Jeff Jones and the Bearkats.

