Buried History: The story behind the mass grave site in Penwell

Five men were buried by the railroad tracks centuries ago, and for years no one knew who they...
Five men were buried by the railroad tracks centuries ago, and for years no one knew who they were or how they died. One West Texan decided to find out.(Shane Battis)
By Shane Battis
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PENWELL, Texas (KOSA) -

Some of you may have heard about a mysterious mass grave site in Penwell.

It’s a mysterious site, but one man found out what happened there, and he wants other West Texans to know the story too.

A pile of stones and a cross bearing worn down marker.

The quiet grave site is easy to miss, but there’s a rich history right under the surface.

“The story of the Cantonese Texas and Pacific rail workers is absolutely fascinating,” Tim Kreitz said. “Unfortunately, it’s a piece of history, a really important piece of history cultural history that’s been largely forgotten.”

Kreitz researches odd historical sites throughout Texas and was intrigued by what he found here.

Through his research, he found out that buried along the tracks are five Cantonese railroad workers. He said they were killed back in 1881 by a dynamite accident and were quickly laid to rest.

Kreitz emphasized that the brutal work of building railways was largely shouldered by immigrants.

“We have this story of cowboy version of what west Texas is and that’s true to a certain extent. But a lot of the reason that west Texas exists in the way it does today is because of immigrant workers like the Cantonese workers.”

Kreitz did his research mostly through reading OdessaHistory.com, the Texas Transportation archives as well as a few other sources.

Learning about a mass grave typically sounds like a somber task, but he actually sees this as a positive.

Kreitz hopes locals will hear this story and be inspired to build up this site as a memorial to all the workers who gave their bodies and their lives to build the West Texas we enjoy today.

“Hopefully these guys’ deaths will be remembered,” he said. “And they will memorialize not only their own hardship through the difficult job they did, but all of the Chinese workers.”

If you’d like to visit this site and see it for yourself, you can find it by using these coordinates: 31.750511,-102.576931.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

