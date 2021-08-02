Untamed yards could earn Odessa homeowners a fine

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Tall grass and weeds are a common sight after an unusually wet summer in West Texas. Homeowners who don’t take action on the growth could face a penalty.

Anyone living in Odessa who has grass higher than a foot can be fined by the City’s Code Enforcement team.

Darlene Mays, the city’s Code Enforcement Educator knows keeping your property in compliance can be challenging.

“We know with the recent rains and more to come this week, that it’s growing. I mean it is growing, big time. So with the ground being so saturated, sometimes it’s hard for the homeowner to get out and mow their property,” said Mays.

That grass can be dangerous.

“They can cause other issues when it’s dry. It’s a fire hazard. It can cause mosquitoes, and as you know, mosquitoes are really bad right now because of the rain we’re getting. So we are encouraging our citizens to please get out there and mow their lawns. Take care of that high grass,” Mays said.

Marie Florence, a crew leader with The Lawn Company, says they can work if the grass is wet, but there are other ways she keeps busy until it dries.

“If the grass is growing that fast and it hasn’t dried out we have to wait for another day. You know, like if it rains on Monday. There’s a lot of yards we do on Monday if it’s really soaking wet we can’t do anything to the yard itself. We can go work into the bed. We can get grass out. We can maintain the beds. You know there’s always something to do at each and every yard even if we don’t mow it,” said Florence.

Luckily, there is a solution for homeowners over the age of 65 who are unable to mow their lawn.

“The lawn mowing program with the City of Odessa and Keep Odessa Beautiful have a program where they can provide assistance to those individuals and it’s at no cost to them. They just have to qualify for it,” said Mays.

You can find more information on the Code Enforcement website here.

